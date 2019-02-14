UPDATE: Man dies in collision at Stickney

Police have confirmed a local man aged in his 50’s has died following a collision last night in Stickney, in which two other people were seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to Midville Road last evening (Wednesday) about 7.20pm, where a blue VW van had been in collision with a black BMW convertible.

Those who were injured were taken to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston for treatment.

The road was closed for some hours whilst the investigation took place and the debris was cleared.

Anyone who was in the area and saw either vehicle before the collision or saw the collision itself is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 388/13.