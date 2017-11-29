UPDATE: Man charged after attack on teenager in Wainfleet St Mary

A 49-year-old man has been charged following an attack on a teenager in Wainfleet St Mary.

Mark Anthony Luke, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary, Skegness, has been charged with wounding with intent following the attack on an 18-year-old male.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

Yesterday police said they were called to Queens Estate in Wainfleet St Mary shortly before 7pm on Tuesday night.

A spokesman said: “An 18 year-old local male is being treated in hospital for a head injury.

“A 49-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.”