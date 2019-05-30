UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Ingoldmells

Police have confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following an incident at an Ingoldmells caravan park.

Emergency services were called to the caravan at The Summerlands Caravan Park at around 10pm on Wednesday evening, where a woman had suffered serious injuries.

She was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.

Sadly, the woman, aged in her 60s and from Nottingham, died shortly afterwards.

A man, in his 50s and from Nottingham, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A Home Office post mortem will be carried out today to establish the cause of death.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting Incident 447 of May 29; or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting Ithe incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.