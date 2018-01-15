Update: Mablethorpe woman ‘was burgled’ when she sustained head injuries

Lincolnshire Police are continuing to ‘keep an open mind’ after a woman sustained head injuries at her home in Mablethorpe while a burglary took place.

Police were called to a property in Lyle Close following reports that a woman in her 60s had sustained a head injury in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

The woman attended hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

This evening (Monday), a police spokesman confirmed: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and currently treating this as a burglary in which the victim’s purse was stolen.

“We are also exploring the possibility that as part of this she was assaulted which caused her injury.

“The victim hasn’t been able to recall what happened but we are working hard to establish the circumstances and continuing to support her.

“If anyone was in the Lyle Road area at around 4am and witnessed anything out of the ordinary, please call 101 quoting incident 35 of January 11.

“You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”