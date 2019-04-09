UPDATE: Investigations ongoing after three arrested on suspicion of abstraction of electricity at Skegness leisure complex

Investigations are continuing after three people were arrested on suspicion of abstraction of electricity at a Skegness leisure complex, including Busters fun pub.

The complex, including Busters and the Skegness Business Award-winning Trawlers Catch fish and chip shop, was closed following a swoop on the premises by police and Western Power engineers on Monday and it remained shut until Wednesday.

Busters fun pub on Grand Parade, Skegness. ANL-190904-143729001

Eye-witnesses spoke of a number of police cars arriving at Busters on Grand Parade on Monday but the seriousness of the allegations did not emerge until the following day.

Lincolnshire Police stated on Tuesday that three people had been arrested on suspicion of abstraction of electricity - and Bob Walker, speaking on behalf of owner Taj Bola, responded by saying “the pub will be back open tomorrow” and “there was no problem with the building”.

The official police statement on Tuesday read: “Officers were called to a premises near Grand Parade, Skegness, following the discovery of an unsafe abstraction by engineers from Western Power.

“Three people were arrested on suspicion of abstraction of electricity and have been released under investigation.”

Mr Walker said: “The police brought in the Health and Safety exec and, after investigation, the Health and Safety exec said it’s OK to go ahead with having the power switched back on and getting the whole complex back to normal as they have no problem with the building.”

The complex, as he claimed, was open for business yesterday.

This morning (Thursday) police have confirmed that “enquiries continue” but were unable to share further information.

Busters was one of the first attractions to rise from the ashes in 2017 after a fire 10 years earlier destroyed a previous complex on the site, also owned by the Bolas.

Its followed the opening of the Trawlers Catch chip shop and the pub has since been joined by Kush Nightclub, Tantra cocktail bar and a French Burlesque style strip club.

The Bolas also own the nearby LA Cafe and the Royal Hotel in Drummond Road.