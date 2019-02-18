UPDATE: Investigations continue after two more fires in Skegness

Investigations are continuing after a second fire in two days at a derelict builder's yard in Skegness. - and another just an hour later on an industrial estate in the town.-

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue this morning reported 'a busy night on the East Coast' after crews from Skegness and Wainfleet were scrambled to the blaze on Roman Bank - and then called to another derelict building on Heath Road.

Emergency services back at the builder's yard in Roman Bank, Skegness, for the second night running.

Roads on Roman Bank were again closed after emergency services received the call at 7.28pm and crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus, small tools and two thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

Crews from Skegness, Alford and Wainfleet were called to Heath Road at 8.33pm. They used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire at the second derelict building..

Earlier in the day, police confirmed that Sunday's fire at the yard on Roman Bank was 'deliberate'

Fifty per cent of the ground floor area of the building on Roman Bank and its contents were destroyed in the blaze, which was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at 7,19pm on Sunday night.

The derelict site in Roman Bank that was engulfed by fire.

Police issued the following statement: "At 7.26pm on February 17 we received a report of a fire at premises in Roman Bank.

"We believe this was a deliberate act.."

Four fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet, Boston and Spilsby were scrambled to the scene next to the church building selling second hand goods.

Roads around the blaze were closed and residents asked to close their windows and doors and stay away from area.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets, two main jets, an aerial ladder platform from Boston and thermal imaging cameras.

There were no injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area at around 7.25pm can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 324 of Feb 17.

For the full story see Wednesday's Skegness Standard