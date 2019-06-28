UPDATE: Fourth person arrested after man found with unexplained injuries in Skegness

A further man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with an unexplained injury incident in Skegness.

Officers were called to an incident at Swallowfields Court at 10.53am on Friday morning,

The injured man was taken to hospital.

Police reported on Saturday that a man in his 40's, a man in his 50's and a woman in her 30's had been arrested. All have now been released on bail.

"We are no longer appealing for assistance to locate the woman we wanted to speak with as part of our inquiries," police stated.

They also revealed a similar incident also took place on the morning of 27 June.

Inquiries are ongoing and a further appeal for witnesses has been made.

Anyone who was was in the area at around this time, has mobile phone or dashcam footage, or has any information that can assist with the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 139 of June 28.