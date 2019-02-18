UPDATE: Four arrested after spate of arson attacks in Skegness

Investigations are ongoing after police arrested the fourth person following a spate of arson attacks across Skegness.- today detaining a 15-year-old youth.

Fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet and Alford were scrambled to the resort on Monday - first to the former builder’s yard on Roman Bank, which they attended the previous evening, and then, just one hour later, to two other derelict buildings on Heath Road.

Emergency services back at the builder's yard in Roman Bank, Skegness, for the second night running.

When the Standard broke the news, residents on social media were asking: “What is it with all these fires in Skegness?”, with one referring to the Roman Bank incident exclaiming, “Someone wants that building gone.”

Officers confirmed today (Wednesday) a 15-year-old youth has been arrested on suspicion of arson. The three arrested yesterday (Tuesday) have been released under investigation.

Inspector Constantine said yesterday : “This relates to a series of arson offences over the past few days, and represents hard work from our local teams in Skegness, who have worked alongside local fire services to keep the public safe.

“Our investigations remain ongoing.”

The derelict site in Roman Bank that was engulfed by fire.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who might be able to help with the investigation by calling 101.