UPDATE: Firefighters scale down operation at chip shop in Skegness

Firefighters are scaling down an operation after a blaze gutted a popular fish and chip shop in Skegness.

The fire was reported at 3.26pm and four crews were called to Seaview Fisheries, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Images on social media show smoke billowing from the property, which is in a row of shops in Seaview Road, close to North Parade. Police were also at the scene.

In the latest update, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reported one appliance is remaining at what they describe as “a single storey, smoke-logged property”.

An onlooker, Sarah Bloodworth, said on Facebook: “It’s completely black on the inside. I feel for the owners - it’s a great chippy.”

Stagecoach East Midlands have confirmed Seaview Road services 1,3 and 59 will use Castleton Boulevard both directions until further notice.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire at the Seaview Fish and Chip shop in Skegness. ANL-190701-160859001

Seaview Fisheries is described as being “by far the best fish and chip shop in Skegness” on TripAdvisor and the incident has raised a lot of concern. Amy Andrew commented on Facebook: “Hope everyone is OK.”

Sharon Clay said: “Great chip shop - always used it when I lived there.”

And Lou Rennison said: “Oh no, so hope nobody’s hurt. Best chippy around and we always use it when we’re over from Sheffield. Hope the chippy isn’t too badly damaged and can be open again soon.”

Lorraine Foster replied: “Same here. Son and family come to visit and the one thing they crave is Seaview Cod Chips n mushy peas. Just told him the news and they too are sad. Lucky no-one there so all are safe.”

And Jok Cochrane added: “Well no chippy for me till they are back up n running - not eating second best.”

We will bring you more updates as we get them.