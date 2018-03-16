UPDATE: Female rescued from mud at Toynton All Saints was 13-year-old girl

The ‘female’ who was stuck up to her waist in mud at Toynton All Saints was in fact a 13-year-old girl.

The Standard has been trying to find out more about the incident following a tweet by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue this morning.

Two crews from Spilsby and Boston were scrambled to Watermill Lane in Toynton All Saints, at 5.28pm yesterday.

The firefighters used ladders to reach the girl and rescue her.

Police and ambulance were informed, but according to the press office, they were not needed.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “@SpilsbyFire used a ladder and personnel to rescue a female that was stuck up to her waist in mud on Watermill Lane, Toynton All Saints.