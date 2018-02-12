UPDATE: Driver hospitalised and passengers injured after bus crash on A158

Police have confirmed that a double-decker bus and a car were involved in a collision on the A158 at High Toynton shortly before 4pm today (Monday).

Emergency services are currently on the scene, and the road is closed. Police have estimated that it will be closed for the next four hours (until 9.30pm).

A police spokesman said: “The driver of the bus has been taken to hospital.

“We believe there are 10 passengers on the bus who are described as ‘walking wounded’.

“We would ask people to avoid the A158 in the area for the next few hours and will provide further detail when we can.”

• If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 263 of February 12.