Experts have been unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a holiday home in Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Skegness and Wainfleet were scramnled to Lyndhurst Estate in Ingoldmells just after 11pm on Monday and extuished the blaze.

At the time, it was reported there was fire damage to 100% of the building, but there were no injuries.

Following an investigation, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have said the cause was ‘undetermined following a fire investigation’.