UPDATE: Busters pub in Skegness will be ‘back open tomorrow’ after power concerns

The owner of a Skegness pub says it will be back open tomorrow following a police swoop on the premises resulting in three arrests.

Eye-witnesses saw a number of police cars arrive at Busters on Grand Parade, which is part of a complex owned by the Bola family, yesterday afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police state three people were arrested on suspicion of abstraction of electricity - however Bob Walker, speaking on behalf of owner Taj Bola, says “the pub will be back open tomorrow”.

Mr Walker said: “The police brought in the Health and Safety exec and, after investigation, the Health and Safety exec said it’s OK to go ahead with having the power switched back on and getting the whole complex back to normal as they have no problem with the building.”

The police statement reads: “Officers were called to a premises near Grand Parade, Skegness, following the discovery of an unsafe abstraction by engineers from Western Power.

“Three people were arrested on suspicion of abstraction of electricity and have been released under investigation.”

Busters was one of the first attractions to rise from the ashes in 2017 after a fire 10 years earlier that destroyed a previous complex on the site, also owned by the Bolas.

Its opening followed the Skegness Business Award-winning Trawlers Catch and the pub has since been joined by Kush Nightclub, Tantra cocktail bar and a French Burlesque style strip club.

The Bolas also own the nearby LA Cafe and the Royal Hotel in Drummond Road.