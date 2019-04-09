Two weeks left to have your say on heritage proposals

Residents are being reminded to share their views on plans for the county council’s heritage service before the deadline in a fortnight.

Earlier this year, Lincolnshire County Council revealed plans that could see changes at The Collection and Usher Gallery, Gainsborough Old Hall, Discover Stamford, Lincoln Castle and windmills in Lincoln, Alford, and Burgh Le Marsh.

A consultation on the proposals in now taking place, running until 12 noon on Wednesday April 24.

Will Mason, county heritage manager, said: “We’re very much keeping an open mind on the proposals, and welcome any suggestions on the best way forward.

“Full details on the proposals and a link to an online survey can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/heritageconsultation.

“Alternatively, you can request these in a different format by emailing hmt@lincolnshire.gov.uk or calling 01522 782040.”

A final decision on the future of the council’s heritage services is expected to be made by the executive later in 2019.