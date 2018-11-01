Two men airlifted to hospital after fight in Chapel St Leonards

Police are seeking witnesses after two men were injured, one seriously, in a fight in Chapel St Leonards.

Emergency services were called to the incident outside the Bell Bank in Trunch Lane, at 2.31am this morning.

The two men, both in their 30’s were injured and taken to hospital via the air ambulance.

Officers have arrested three men of ages 23, 31 and 32 and all are currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this altercation.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting Incident 23 of November 1 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, also quoting the incident number. Alternatively and to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.