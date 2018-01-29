Two ELDC councillors will sleep rough to raise awareness

Two district councillors are preparing to brave the cold and sleep on the streets of Lincoln to support a homeless veteran charity at the weekend.

Coun Siobhan Weller (Holton le Clay & North Thoresby ward) and Coun Will Grover (Hagworthingham ward) will join serving and ex-military members at the ‘Lincoln Sleep Out’ in St Benedict’s Square overnight on Saturday February 3.

Coun Weller, a former homeless armed forces veteran herself, said the event was organised by the ‘Fill Your Boots’ (FYB UK) Facebook group in a bid to raise substantive awareness towards the plight of homeless veterans. Similar ‘sleep outs’ will take place in seven other cities and towns across the country on the same night.

Money raised through the event will be donated to Veterans Launchpad, which has raised over £3,200 at the time of going to press.

• Visit www.veteranslaunchpad.org.uk for more information.