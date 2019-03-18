Two chances to share concerns with police in Skegness

Advice on crime prevention will be available in Skegness this week.

Police surgeries will be held at the Storehouse in North Parade tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Wednesday at Skegness Library on Roman Bank, both from 10am noon.

Members of the local neighbourhood policing team will be offering Crime prevention and home security advice, along with providing property marking kits for the There will be help in identifying scams, also and internet and social media crime.

Immobilise Micro Chips will also be available as secondary lines of protection for bicycles at £6 each, as well as a small selection of Hi Vis/reflective items, purse bells and mobile phone safety holders for a small charge.