Two arrested after raid on Curry’s store in Skegness

Two teenagers have been arrested following a raid on a Curry’s store in Skegness.

Several iPhones and Sumsung mobile phones were stolen from the store in Wainfleet Road during the incident, which was reported to police at 2.52pm yesterday (Wednesday),

In a statement,Linconshire Police said: “Two people - a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from the Leeds area – were arrested.”

The incident at the electricals store on the Heath Road Industrial Centre took place just months after a £500,000 refit of the business.

It re-opened in March last year with the addition of PC World and five new staff joining the team - and also provided a second location for Carphone Warehouse in the town.

This morning police were appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information, should call 101 and quote Incident 227 of January 2.

