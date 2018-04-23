Two arrested after attack in Skegness street

Police have arrested two men following an attack in a Skegness street.

The incident took place in Prince Alfred Avenue, just after 7am on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man, who had been robbed and assaulted, was taken to hospital for treatment but not believed to be seriously injured.

The two people attested, a 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Nottingham, were taken into police custody for interview. They were released without action.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police as possible.

There are a number of ways they can do this - by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the Incident number 65 of 21/04/2018 in the subject box, by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 65 of 21/04/2018, or by reporting to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.