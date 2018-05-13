TV crew rolls into Skegness area to film for show

TV’s Antiques Road Trip rolled into the Skegness-area at the weekend ... and in some style.

The popular BBC show, which sees antiques experts tour the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most cash at auction, made a stop at Burgh Antique and Collectables Centre on Sunday.

The Jaguar XJS convertible arrives in Burgh le Marsh for filming for the Antique Road Trip. Picture: Anthony Boulton

Show regular Philip Serrell and newcomer Louise Gostello arrived in town in a red, open-topped Jaguar XJS.

They were accompanied by a team of six others: two camera operators, a producer, the producer’s assistant, a runner, and a classic car specialist who was there to make sure that the car behaved itself.

At the centre, they were greeted by George and Iris Millington and Cathy Wright who had come to assist with the cabinets.

The business is a new venture from ex-estate agent Anthony Boulton and has only been open for six months.

Mr Boulton, of Burgh le Marsh, said it was ‘a bit of a surprise’ when he received a call from the show’s team asking if they could visit the shop.

“I thought it may have been a bit of a spoof to start with,” he said.

After about four hours of filming, Philip went on to Skegness to meet the Town Crier and Louise took the classic car on to her next stop in Mablethorpe.

While the team was in Burgh le Marsh, they also visited the windmill and St Peter and Paul’s Church.

The show is due to be screened in October.