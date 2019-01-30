Triton Knoll wind farm scheme brings £115,000 windfall for Skegness-area and other community projects

A dozen community projects in Lincolnshire, including several in the Skegness area, have been awarded a slice of £115,000 as part of an offshore wind farm scheme.

The grants are the first to be given out through the Triton Knoll Community Fund.

In all, £1.5 million is to be awarded through the fund to communities closest to Triton Knoll’s onshore construction works and infrastructure.

Projects in the Skegness area included in the first round of funding awards are:

l Hogsthorpe Memorial Recreation and PFA (£19,755)

l Hogsthorpe Parish Council (£4,310)

l Anderby Village Hall (£2,081.22)

l Anderby Rocks (£6,596.49)

There was also £15,000 for the countywide emergency medical charity LIVES.

Tritton Knoll project director Julian Garnsey said: “I am so pleased to see such important local projects at the heart of this first round of funding awards. We always aimed to ensure the fund delivered maximum benefit to our closest neighbouring communities, and that’s exactly what this first round has done.

“A huge ‘congratulations’ to all those successful projects and we look forward to a second bumper round of applications in the next round.”

The others projects to receive awards were: St Mary’s PCC, Swineshead (£30,000), Swineshead Village Hall (£10,000), 7th Boston (Swineshead) Scout Group (£6,317.95), Swineshead Bowls Club (£3,300), Brothertoft Village Hall (£10,000), Improving Donington’s Environment for All (IDEA) (£5,940), and Great Hale Newsletter (£1,200).

Sue Fortune, of Lincolnshire Community Foundation, which administers the fund, said: “The level of interest we received demonstrates that there is definitely a strong local need for this type and level of local grant support, especially where groups find it difficult to access appropriate and flexible support elsewhere.

“It’s been great to see such a range of really impactful projects coming forward during this first round, and which can make a real difference right across our local communities.”

The next closing date for new applications is May 1.

For information about applying, visit lincolnshirecf.co.uk