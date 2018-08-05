Tributes ‘From Us to You’ for Chuckle Brother who kept generations laughing in Skegness and Mablethorpe

Tributes are being paid to Barry Chuckle - one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers who kept families in Skegness and Mablethorpe laughing for generations - following his death at the age of 73.

The performer - whose real name is Barry Elliott - starred alongside his younger brother Paul for more than 50 years, appearing at the Embassy Theatre over many summer seasons.

The duo also switched on Skegness Illuminations in July 1997 and Mablethorpe illuminations in July 2002.

In 2014, Paul visited Louth to sign copies of their new book, ‘The Chuckle Brothers: Fifty Years of To Me, To You’ - an appearance which sadly Barry could not attend due to illness.

Together, Paul and Barry have enjoyed success across the globe over the past five decades, winning millions of fans both young and old, and are best known for their long-running slapstick television show ‘Chucklevision’ which was aired on the BBC for over 20 years.

Despite passing through Louth every year on their way to performing in Skegness, neither of the Chuckle Brothers had ever really seen much of the town before. Paul said: “We’ve been through Louth millions and millions of times, and I think we might have worked at a little theatre here back in the 1970s, but we’ve not been for many years.”

This morning the Embassy Theatre posted: “The Chuckle Brothers will always hold a very special place in our hearts at The Embassy - we are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Barry’s sudden passing.

“Our thoughts and 1000’s of amazing memories are with his family - brother Paul, partner in life and foremost his best friend.

“The phrase ‘To-Me-To-You’ is used in our theatre on a daily basis, whether in an office, passing in a corridor, behind the bar, in the lighting box, backstage... and (I don’t mind admitting) at home too!

“A huge part of SO many wonderful family seaside memories over many years the antics of this pair of true legends will never be forgotten.

“Barry Elliot - this is simply thank you, ‘From - Us - To - You’..

Many people on Facebook have added their own tributes.

Kim Snoshill posted: “Our summer was made by being at EVERY opening and closing night of Chuckle Brothers summer shows at the Embassy. God bless you Barry. x x”

Pat Scott said: “Such sad news, Took my children all over the country to see them, Happy memories. They were brilliant.”

Nikki Cook posted: “So very sadden to hear the loss of Barry, We took our two daughters every summer to see their.” amazingly funny shows. From me to you will carry on for generations.”