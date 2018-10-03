Tribute to autumn for club members and other Neighbourhood News

Spilsby Flower Club welcomed Roma Berridge, of Bingham, near Nottingham, to its latest meeting for a demonstration titled Autumn Bounty.

ANDERBY

* Psychic evening

A psychic evening with Pauline Simpson is being held at Anderby Village Hall, in Sea Road, on Thursday, October 25, at 7pm.

The evening is being held to raise money for County Linx Radio, a self-funded radio service providing service to the communities of Lincolnshire.

Tickets are priced at £6 each, which includes some light refreshments.

Enquiries to Bev on 07958 624763.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Harvest Thanksgiving

Harvest Thanksgiving at Burgh Parish Church begins on Friday, October 5, when the school will be coming to the church for its Harvest Service at 9.30am.

On Saturday, October 6, there is a Harvest Lunch (chicken casserole and apple crumble) in the village hall at 12pm. Tickets are priced at £6 and available from Ann Tongue or Pat Phillips or by telephone on 811767 or 811130. There will be a raffle and bring and buy stall.

On Sunday, October 7, there will be a Harvest Family Eucharist at 9.30am and Harvest Evensong at 6.00pm.

Non-perishable gifts will be welcome and they will be given to Skegness Storehouse and Witham Lodge.

* Gift Day

Father Terry and the members of St Peter and Paul’s Church would like to thank all who contributed to the Gift Day.

The total amount given was £2,192.19.

Parishioners are reminded it is never too late to hand in their envelope.

* Church Tearoom

The Church Tearoom celebrates its 19th anniversary on Monday, October 8, when cheques will be presented and free refreshments will be served.

All are welcome.

It will be open from 10am.

Thanks are given to all those who work hard behind the scenes and give their time to keep the tearoom open.

Anyone who can help with the running of the shop, is asked to let Father Terry know on 01754 810216.

* Confirmation

Bishop Norman will be coming to Burgh Church for a Confirmation service on Sunday, November 25, at 9.30am.

Confirmation meetings will begin on Friday, October 5, at 6pm in the Rectory.

If you are interested or want to know more about it, contact Father Terry on 01754 810216

HALTON HOLEGATE

* Grants

Coun Jim Swanson, of East Lindsey District Council, has awarded £100 to East Keals Women’s Institute to support the purchase and maintenance of a new water boiler, and £100 to Halton Holegate Ladies Club to assist with cost of speakers.

The sum comes through the authority’s Councillors’ Community Grants scheme.

SKEGNESS

* Defibrillators

Skegness St Clement’s Coun Sid Dennis has awarded £500 to the Rotary Club of Skegness to help purchase defibrillators for the Skegness community.

The sum comes through the authority’s Councillors’ Community Grants scheme.

SPILSBY

* Flower club

Spilsby Flower Club held its September meeting on Tuesday at St James Church, Spilsby.

The demonstrator was Roma Berridge, of Bingham, near Nottingham.

Roma fulfilled the title of her demonstration, Autumn Bounty, with an abundance of flowers in each of her six arrangements.

They included chrysanthemums, roses, gerberas, asters orchid, and dendrodium orchids.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 30, at 7pm, again in St James Church, Spilsby.

The demonstrator will be Pauline Foster, of Gainsborough, on the subject of Power to the Flower.

The club invites each person coming to the October meeting to bring a free guest.

