Trees down as storm blasts through Skegness area

After weeks of blistering temperatures, the thunderstorms that blasted the coast over the past 24 hours have brought flooding misery and disruption across the Skegness area.

Fifty days of dry weather came to an end with visitors seeming to experience all four seasons in one day.

A flooded drain in Roman Bank, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180728-084327001

As the coast was lashed by heavy rain, thunder, lightning, hale and gale force winds, it was the brittle branches and trunks of trees that were particularly at risk.

Karen Donavon posted on the Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook page: “Just arrived at our van I’ve never been so scared in all my life.

“A tree fell across the road by the train crossing.with lightening. The rest of the way here has been a total scary nightmare. Still blanket thunder storms and floods. Keep safe everyone. Golden Sands and Anchor Lane bad.”

Ali Fisher‎posted in the East Anglian Storm Chasers and Enthusiasts group; “Winds on the storm are brutal. We have trees down and fences damaged here in Skegness.”

The storms may have brought misery for some but these children still found a way to have fun. Photo: Barry Robinson.. ANL-180728-084256001

The volume of water once again meant the drains were unable to cope,

Barry Robinson posted pics of the volume of water standing in Roman Bank, Skegness, next to his cafe, which he said was flooded, blaming Lincolnshire County Council for not cleaning the drains.

The storms that raged well into the night kept the emergency services busy.

Lincs Fire & Rescue tweeted this morning: “During last nights storms - Fire and Rescue Control took 56 storm related incidents, 20 of these required our attendance.”

The scene over Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells during the storms. Photo by Tasha Majewski-Smith . ANL-180728-084207001

The storms also brought disruption and there was disappointment for many who had been looking forward to the Summer Beach Party in Skegness after organisers Visit Lincs Coast cancelled it on health and safety grounds.

But some people were determined not to let the weather spoil their fun, as the picture taken by Barry Robinson of children playing in puddles near his cafe shows.

The residents in Burgh le Marsh who decided to let off fireworks at 11.15pm after animals had been suffering with the storm all day were another story, though.

Although there are no weather warnings in place in Skegness for today, the Met Office says to expect an unsettled day with scattered showers, possibly thundery, and fresh gusty winds. It will be much cooler with maximum temperature 22C .