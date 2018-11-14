Treasure hunter Gary Drayton finds gold on the mysterious Oak Island for History Channel show

A treasure hunter from Lincolnshire has found gold on a legendary Canadian island - which is the subject of popular US TV show.

Metal detection expert Gary Drayton is a regular face on the History Channel’s popular Curse of Oak Island series.

Oak Island.

The former Boston ‘cauli-cutter’, who was educated in Spilsby, has been a regular member of the Oak Island team since season 2 - during which time he has uncovered various artefacts including an iron cross, believed to be from the Knights Templar, and two gemstone-encrusted brooches.

Speaking to the Standard, Gary remained tight-lipped about spoilers from the show, but admitted work for the new season has been both ‘fantastic and hectic’.

“I feel very proud I was able to add my name to the legend of Oak Island,” he said.

“I remember reading about pirate treasure as a boy growing up in the Lincolnshire countryside. Dreaming about far away islands and Spanish treasure, I never imagined in my wildest dreams I would eventually become a treasure hunter on Oak Island.”

Gary pictured on Oak Island.

The show follows the Lagina Brothers and their team as they try to solve the 223 year-old mystery of the island, located off the coast of Nova Scotia.

For four centuries numerous attempts have been made to excavate a 230ft-deep booby-trapped ‘money pit’ first discovered there in 1795. Theories on what lies down there range from the Holy Grail and the Ark of the Covenant, to pirate treasure and the lost works of William Shakespeare- and even the remains of Jesus Christ.

A series of failed excavations have taken place over the years, with six people having lost their lives in the process - leading many to believe the island is cursed.

The trailer for the sixth season of the show, which aired in America yesterday, reveals a golden ‘spoiler’.

The 'Knights Templar' cross which Gary Drayton found on the last season of the show.

It shows Marty Lagina stating ‘we have found our first gold on Oak Island’ followed by a shot of Gary Drayton exclaiming ‘unbelievable!’ as fellow treasure hunter Jack Begley reaches to pat him on the back.

There is also speculation that this year the team find a buried chamber.

Since the Laginas began working on the island, there have been hopes of finding that most precious of metals - although the exact nature and quantity of the gold Gary finds is yet to be revealed.

This season of the show will see the brothers deploying ‘game-changing’ new technology to try and solve the mystery of what lies at the bottom of the pit.

The gemstone-encrusted brooch found by Mr Drayton on the fifth season of Curse of Oak Island.

And with Gary previously telling the Standard he plans to do a special ‘gold dance’ if he finds the precious metal, here’s hoping he’s got his dancing shoes on for season six.

A date for the UK screening of season six has yet to be announced. The History Channel told the Standard: “We will be announcing the date very soon, watch this space.”.