Young man killed after crash near Chapel St Leonards - road remains closed

A man has died following a two vehicle crash near Chapel St Leonards today.

Police and ambulance were called after the collision between a blue BMW car and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van at 8am on Wednesday November 29, on Hogsthorpe Road, Chapel St.Leonards.

The driver of the BMW, a local man in his 20s, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed.

The driver of the van was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital with minor injuries.

Road closures are currently staying in place while emergency services carry on their enquiries.

If you witnessed the collision and haven't already spoken to us, can you call 101 and state incident number 71 of 29 November.