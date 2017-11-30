Tributes paid to man killed in A52 crash near Chapel St Leonards

Tributes have been paid to a young man with a "great sense of humour" in a "really good place in his life" who was killed in a crash on the A52 yesterday.

Police have named the victim as local man Zak Zanelli.

Mum Abby Blanchard and stepdad Jamie said: "Zak was our boy and he was everything we had hoped he would be.

"He was a fantastic brother to Ollie and his sisters Tyler and Livvy – he was in a really good place in his life.

"He was about to move in with his girlfriend Vicky so they could properly start their lives together and he really enjoyed his job – he was training to be an electrician and loved it.

"He wasn’t one to shy away from hard work, had a great sense of humour and was very much one of the lads.

"You will be truly missed Zak and our lives will never be the same without you xxx."

On Wednesday November 29, Zak was driving a blue BMW between Hogsthorpe and Skegness on the A52 when he was in collision with another vehicle, a white Vauxhall van.

Zak, who was in his twenties, sadly died at the scene. The collision happened between Hogsthorpe and the Skegness Road to Chapel St Leonards.

Police have spoken to most of the witnesses but would very much like to speak to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was travelling behind the BMW towards Skegness.

Police know the driver of this vehicle is not involved in anyway in the collision but will have witnessed it and will have information that will help our investigation.

Sgt Dave Mitchell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said:"I am directly appealing for the driver travelling behind the BMW car to give me a call. There are many reasons why they may not have got in touch already, but please ring and speak to us."

Anyone able to help police should call 101 with reference: Incident 71 of 29 November