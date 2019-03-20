Police officer hit by car in Boston as driver tried to escape arrest

A police officer was ploughed into by a BMW car as the driver tried to escape arrest after he was stopped on a Boston street, a court heard.

Sam Smith was spotted by officers as he drove along Spilsby Road, Boston, and was pulled over., Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that Smith was about to be arrested for being in breach of his bail conditions having been previously charged in relation to a separate matter in Norfolk.

Smith stopped and got out of his car. He spoke to one of the officers giving his name but suddenly jumped back into the driver's seat of his car and drove away, hitting one of the officers.

Mr Howes said "The defendant drove off. The officer was bowled over and ended up on the tarmac with minor injuries. The officers ran back to their vehicle and gave chase but the defendant had disappeared into the night."

Smith's vehicle was later found in Eley's Lane, Algakirk. He was arrested after being discovered hiding in the bottom of a hedge.

Smith, 34, of Denford Road, Ringstead, Kettering, admitted a charge of dangerous driving on 21 September 2018.

He was given a nine month jail sentence suspended for two years and a four month night-time curfew. He was also banned from driving for a year.

Nenad Spasojevic, in mitigation, said his client was sorry and extremely remorseful for what happened.

He told the court: "It was literally a moment of madness.

"The episode of dangerous driving was very short. If he could turn the clock back then he would."