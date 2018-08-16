Pedestrian seriously injured and man arrested following crash in Skegness

A pedestrian has been seriously injured and a man arrested after a crash in Skegness.

Police are investigating following the collision on Wainfleet Road in Skegness.

Police accident

Officers were called to the scene, near to the Job Centre, at 7.25pm yesterday, Wednesday August 15.

The collision involved a silver Audi and a pedestrian. A 29-year-old man has been arrested.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision are urged to get in touch with police. If any motorists believe they have any dash cam footage that captured the collision investigating officers would be very grateful for this as it could assist the enquiry.

Please call 101 with incident reference number 409 of 15 August.