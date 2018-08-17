Pedestrian killed and man arrested in crash in Skegness

A pedestrian has been killed and a man arrested after a crash in Skegness.

Police are investigating following the collision on Wainfleet Road in Skegness.

The scene in Wainfleet Road in Skegenss last night

Officers were called to the scene, near to the Job Centre, at 7.25pm on Wednesday August 15.

The collision involved a silver Audi and a pedestrian. A 29-year-old man has been arrested.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since died. Their family have been made aware.

Any witnesses to the collision are urged to get in touch with police. If any motorists believe they have any dash cam footage that captured the collision investigating officers would be very grateful for this as it could assist the enquiry.

Please call 101 with incident reference number 409 of 15 August.