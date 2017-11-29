Motorists urged to avoid A52 near Chapel St Leonards after very serious crash

A very serious crash has closed part of the A52 near Chapel St Leonards this morning, Wednesday November 29.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles.

The incident happened just before 8:10am on Hogsthorpe Road, Chapel St. Leonards, Skegness.

A police spokesman said: "Please avoid the area. We will update with more information when we have it."

The A52 Long Lane is closed both ways between Skegness Road and B1449 Long Lane. The main road as you travel through Hogsthorpe has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.