Man killed and second arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after crash on A1121 near Boston

A man has died and a second has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A1121 near Boston today.

The collision involved a white moped and a black Ford Focus and took place on the A1121 Boardsides at about 5.25am this morning (Friday 26th October).

The road is closed while police investigate

The rider of the white moped, a man in his 40s, has sadly died.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The A1121 is closed whilst police investigate the cause of the collision and the vehicles are removed

Anyone who was in the area before 5.30am this morning and saw either the black Ford Focus or the white moped before the collision or witnessed the collision itself is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 42 of October 26.

If you can help, contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 223 of 25 October in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting reference 42 of October 26, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

