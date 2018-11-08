Man and woman in ambulance died in crash near Boston, police confirm

Police have this morning confirmed that two people travelling in a private ambulance involved in a crash near Boston yesterday have died.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police this morning said that the driver, who was 60 and from the Sleaford area, and the patient in the ambulance, an 84-year-old woman from Skegness had both died.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on the A16 yesterday afternoon (November 7).

The private ambulance was involved with a collision with an HGV on the road between Sibsey and Boston, near Hurn Road and the Gulf petrol station, at around 1.30pm.

The two occupants in the ambulance were originally reported to have suffered serious injuries, but police today confirmed they had both died. .

Officers want anyone who saw the incident or who has dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting Incident 224 of November 7.

They can also send an email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting Incident 224 of November 7.