Join in RAF centenary celebration event at Sleaford railway station

Sleaford Railway Station will be holding a Vintage Afternoon as part of the centenary celebrations of the RAF and English Tourism Week.

On March 17, from 11am-4pm, the station will take a step back in time to the forties as it comes alive with music and entertainment from the bygone era.

Featuring a live brass band, singer Helen Moody performing wartime classics and The 40s Home Front dancers, as well as vintage stalls and exhibitions of items, there will be something for everyone to enjoy, say organisers.

The Sleaford Air Cadets Squadron will also be on hand to help during the day.

Kaye Robinson, Community Rail Partnership Officer, says: “With 2018 celebrating 100 years of the RAF, we are encouraging people to visit the many heritage centres we have along the Poacher Line.

“Sleaford is the first station taking part in six months of events with more to come at Heckington and Skegness later on in the year.

“We’ve got a range of exciting things going on during the day for both young and old, whether it’s performances taking place or vintage stalls to browse. You can also help yourself to a slice of cake and cup of tea.”

CallConnect will be providing free buses to Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum from the station, departing at 11am and 1.15pm, returning at 1.40pm and 3.40pm.

Tickets are free to anyone that has travelled to Sleaford by the train or bus – a valid ticket must be shown. Tickets cost £1 each for all other passengers.

All money raised on the day will go directly to the RAF100 appeal.

For more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/poacherline