Highways England: Get your load home in one piece

Highways England has launched a campaign ahead of Bank Holiday Monday to encourage drivers with bulky items to make sure they are properly secure.

40 beds, 96 chairs, 49 cushions, 163 mattresses, 52 sofas and 17 tables were all found by Highways England traffic officers after the items fell off vehicles and onto motorways across England.

In a bid to keep the roads clear of domestic debris, Highways England has issued a simple message - let’s all get home in one piece.

Highways England project manager, Amelia Kirwan, said: “We want all drivers and their items to get home in one piece.

“If you’re buying or moving furniture this weekend, use proper straps that are strong enough for the job.

“Don’t risk losing your stuff, and causing other drivers to become delayed, injured or worse.

“Our traffic officers picked up around 600 items such as mattresses, sofas and chairs during a nine month period.

“So before you set off, check your load is secure and your view is clear of obstructions.”

Research for Highways England found that almost nine out of 10 cars observed did not have any method of securing heavy loads inside a vehicle.

Advice from Highways England this Bank Holiday Monday includes:

• Checking fuel levels, tyres, engine oil, water and lights

• Planning routes and checking road conditions before setting off

