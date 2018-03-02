FRIDAY 11.15AM: Lincolnshire Police road closure update

Here is the latest information, as of this morning (Friday) at 11.15am, from Lincolnshire Police about road closures:
West area:
* A607 BBH to Fulbeck - last reported impassable
* A607 Denton - reported impassable
* B1398 Burth to Ingham – impassable
* A158 Baumber towards Wragby - re-opened
* B1225 Caistor High Street - last reported impassable
* A17 Newart to Holdingham - re-opened
* A607/A158 Ancaster to Grantham - impassable
* King Street, Baston - impassable
East area:
* A153 Cadwell Hill - impassable
* B1225 Benniworth and many other minor roads in heart of Wolds
* A16 Driby Top - last reported impassable
* A52 - now passable
* A151 Pode Hole to Pinchbeck West - now clear
* B1168 Holbeach St John - impassable
* A16 Pinchbeck to Sutterton - re-opened
* A158 Scremby - starting to drift, passable with care
Follow @FCR_Lincs on Twitter for updates.