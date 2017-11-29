Driver dies after leaving vehicle and falling into dyke following collision

A man has died after falling into a dyke following a collision in Eastville last night (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they and other emergency services were called to Station Road at around 7.40pm.

They said there was a minor collision where a car struck a telegraph police.

The driver did manage to exit the vehicle, however, after doing so he fell down a nearby steep bank into the water in the dyke.

He was rescued from the water but sadly died later in hospital.

A file is being prepared for the coroner and police are still tracing and informing next of kin.