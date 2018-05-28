Bus believed to be from Skegness pulled out of water near Cleethorpes beech

A bus, believed to be from the Skegness area, had to be pulled out of the Humber after being abandoned in the water off Cleethorpes beach on Friday morning.

Cleethorpes RNLI was called out by the UK Coastguard at 2.50am on May 25 where they found the bus, near to Cleethorpes Pier, with its engine still running, in about a metre of water, with police in attendance. After the crew checked there was nobody inside, they towed it out of the sea at the request of Coastguard officers on scene to prevent pollution and assist with eventual recovery. A spokesman said the RNLI then searched the shoreline from the scene towards Grimsby to check that nobody was still in the water as a result of the abandonment. They said that n windy conditions with a metre of swell, the search took some time to complete thoroughly and nobody was found. The bus was left in the care of Humberside Police and the RNLI crew returned to station around 4.30am. Volunteer crew member Phil Playford said: “We get all sorts of calls here at Cleethorpes but I don’t think we’ve ever been to a bus in the water before!” Cleethorpes Coastguard said it had received a request from Humberside Police to carry out a search in relation to the bus because police could not confirm whether there were any persons on the bus or in the water on their arrival on scene. A statement on Facebook said: “Police had not seen anyone exiting the bus, so a search was carried out along the beach by both Coastguard teams, while RNLI Cleethorpes team conducted a search along the water line West towards Grimsby Dock and then East towards the Leisure Centre. “Due to the fact that there was also a risk of pollution from oil and diesel from the bus, it was towed out of the water back onto the roadside. “All searches were completed and no persons were found on the beach or in the water.” Pictures of the bus on social media appear to show it with the name Red Bus and a sign in the window for Red Cabs, a Skegness-based taxi and bus company. The coastguard has asked anyone who sees someone who appears to be in difficulty in or on the water, stuck in the mud or on the groyne who appear to be in difficulty, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. They added: “Do not attempt to carry out a rescueas you may easily become another casualty. If it is safe to do so, please stay at the location and await the arrival of the Coastguard to give them a full handover about the incident.” Lincolnshire Police, Humberside Police and Red Cabs have all been contacted by the Standard.