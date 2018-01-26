Trampoline park plan bounces back - but not in Skegness

Investors who say they have already lost a fortune pursuing their dream of opening a trampoline park have found new hope with a location outside Skegness.

Plans are now with East Lindsey District Council for the Jump Warriors park to be built in Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells, after being forced to pull out of opening on Wainfleet Road Industrial estate in Skegness.

Backers Jonathon Graves and Nicholas Burton faced losing the £260k they had already invested in their dream project, which promised to be “the best facility for families for miles around” with jobs for at least 30 people had it opened as scheduled in July last year.

However, in spite of having planning permission from East Lindsey District Council, plans to change the use of the building from industrial to leisure were brought to a standstill when neighbouring business Micronclean called for a judicial review.

This made it impossible for East Lindsey to fight because planning permission had been given through delegated powers and not by committee vote.

A petition to gather support for the park was launched on Facebook, gaining hundreds of signatures, but the developers faced further obstacles when an East Lindsey Health and Safety Officer raised concerns about the walkway.

As a result backers vowed to look for a new site outside Skegness - with the new plans for the 13,000 square foot attraction with a 70 vehicle car park on the site of Hardy’s Animal Farm in Ingoldmells awaiting approval by East Lindsey council.

Mr Graves, who is finalising designs for the new park this week, said they hope to open in the summer, offering a range of activities including trampolining, climbing walls, exercise classes, mums and toddlers classes and a cafe.

He said: “To say we were devastated to lose the Skegness site doesn’t really cover it – we spent all this money and no-one was liable for it. It has put a financial burden on us.

“The new plans are with East Lindsey and have been recommended for approval.

“We really appreciate all the support we received and are delighted that it is all systems go now.

“It’s what the Skegness area needs and it will be a success.”