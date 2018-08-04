Tragic news as body of missing Ingoldmells businessman is found

The body of a well-known Ingoldmells caravan sales company director who has been missing since he left for work a week ago from an address in Spilsby has been found.

Gareth Pinder. 43, had been expected at East Coast Caravans in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, last friday but failed to arrive.

Police had been appealing for information to help find him asking for people to watch out for his dark graphite grey Range Rover Discovery, registration GEP990.

Since Gareth was reported missing there had been a confirmed sighting on Friday afternoon at Partney filling station. Unconfirmed sightings include Sainsbury’s in Spilsby at 7.30pm on Friday and on Sunday evening at the Black Bull pub in Kirton.

Concern for Gareth’s well-being had been growing throughout the week, with police issuing a further appeal for help in tracing him yesterday - a week after he went missing.

It is believed Mr Pinder’s body was found near Spilsby.

Anyone with informing leading up to the tragic discovery can call 101, quoting incident 612 of 03/08/2018. Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box.