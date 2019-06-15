WAINFLEET LATEST: Updated list of postcodes where evacuation is taking place

Linconshire Police have announced more homes are being evacuated in spite of the breach in the River Steeping that caused flooding being plugged.

This morning they warned the repair remains a weak point and there is now a significant additional risk further along the same bank.

The statement reads: "A decision has been taken to evacuate the properties surrounding Wainfleet for today, and potentially tonight, while further repair work is done on the south side of the bank.

"Residents of the following postcodes should self-evacuate to friends, family or the Richmond School in Skegness. (Richmond Drive, PE25 3SH).

"Thank you and please do take this seriously"

Significant numbers of emergency services personnel will be on the ground sharing this message.

Residents living in Wainfleet itself need to think how they can evacuate if required.

Those leaving their property need to turn off their electric if safe to do so and take medicine, pets, phone chargers, and essential items with them.

If you need help evacuating, please call 01522 787034.

Here are the locations:

PE24 4AA

PE24 4AB

PE24 4AD

PE24 4AD

PE24 4AE

PE24 4AL

PE24 4AN

PE24 4AN

PE24 4AQ

PE24 4AR

PE24 4AW

PE24 4AW

PE24 4BG

PE24 4BN

PE24 4BQ

PE24 4BQ

PE24 4DD

PE24 4DD

PE24 4DQ

PE24 4DS

PE24 4DT

PE24 4DT

PE24 4EH

PE24 4EJ

PE24 4EJ

PE24 4ET

PE24 4JE

PE24 4JF

PE24 4LG

PE24 4LG

PE24 4LG

PE24 4LH

PE24 4LH

PE24 4LN

PE24 4LN

PE24 4LN

PE24 4LP

PE24 4LP

PE24 4LP

PE24 4LS

PE24 4LS

PE24 4LW

PE24 4LW

PE24 4LW

PE24 4LX

PE24 4LX

PE24 4LY

PE24 4LY

PE24 4LY

PE24 4LZ

PE24 4LZ

PE24 4NA

PE24 4NA

PE24 4NA

PE24 4NB

PE24 4NB

PE24 4NY

PE24 4NY

PE24 4PA

PE24 4PA

PE24 4PA

PE24 4PB

PE24 4PD

PE24 4PD

PE24 4PG

PE24 4PX

PE24 4PX

PE24 4PX

PE24 4QJ

PE24 4QJ

PE24 4QX

PE24 4QY

PE24 4QY

PE24 4SZ

PE244AB

PE244AD

PE244AD

PE244AE

PE244AE

PE244AL

PE244AN

PE244AN

PE244AQ

PE244AQ

PE244AR

PE244AW

PE244AW

PE244BN

PE244DD

PE244DS

PE244DT

PE244GA

PE244JE

PE244LG

PE244LN

PE244LN

PE244LP

PE244LP

PE244LR

PE244LS

PE244LS

PE244LX

PE244LY

PE244PA

PE244PA

PE244PX

PE244Q

PE24 4AA

PE24 4AB

PE24 4AD

PE24 4AD

PE24 4AE

PE24 4AL

PE24 4AN

PE24 4AN

PE24 4AQ

PE24 4AR

PE24 4AW

PE24 4AW

PE24 4BG

PE24 4BN

PE24 4BQ

PE24 4BQ

PE24 4DD

PE24 4DD

PE24 4DQ

PE24 4DS

PE24 4DT

PE24 4DT

PE24 4EH

PE24 4EJ

PE24 4EJ

PE24 4ET

PE24 4JE

PE24 4JF

PE24 4LG

PE24 4LG

PE24 4LG

PE24 4LH

PE24 4LH

PE24 4LN

PE24 4LN

PE24 4LN

PE24 4LP

PE24 4LP

PE24 4LP

PE24 4LS

PE24 4LS

PE24 4LW

PE24 4LW

PE24 4LW

PE24 4LX

PE24 4LX

PE24 4LY

PE24 4LY

PE24 4LY

PE24 4LZ

PE24 4LZ

PE24 4NA

PE24 4NA

PE24 4NA

PE24 4NB

PE24 4NB

PE24 4NY

PE24 4NY

PE24 4PA

PE24 4PA

PE24 4PA

PE24 4PB

PE24 4PD

PE24 4PD

PE24 4PG

PE24 4PX

PE24 4PX

PE24 4PX

PE24 4QJ

PE24 4QJ

PE24 4QX

PE24 4QY

PE24 4QY

PE24 4SZ

PE244AB

PE244AD

PE244AD

PE244AE

PE244AE

PE244AL

PE244AN

PE244AN

PE244AQ

PE244AQ

PE244AR

PE244AW

PE244AW

PE244BN

PE244DD

PE244DS

PE244DT

PE244GA

PE244JE

PE244LG

PE244LN

PE244LN

PE244LP

PE244LP

PE244LR

PE244LS

PE244LS

PE244LX

PE244LY

PE244PA

PE244PA

PE244PX

PE244QY