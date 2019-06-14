WAINFLEET LATEST: Advice for residents not evacuated as they awake up to no power

Residents in Wainfleet who have not been evacuated are waking up to another wet day - and for many the prospect of being without power until at least this afternoon.

Police reported just after midnight that the power substation on Matt Pit Lane which effects a small number of homes had flooded.

The Royal Air Force continues to use their Chinook helicopter to drop sand and ballast to try and fill the breach in the River Steeping.

The emergency visited 26 properties at this location and residents were asked to consider what they might need to take with them to evacuate.

The latest statement reads: "We’ve spoken with residents in Matt Pit Lane and Matt Pit Court which are without power due to flooding at the substation.

"We can’t say for sure but we anticipate these properties may be without power until this afternoon.

"If water has got into your property overnight or you think this has effected your electricity supply, please don’t attempt to use any items – call Western Power on 105 or 0800 6783105.

"Western Power will also be in the area this morning from 8am checking on properties. Work is ongoing at the power substation.

"Please let us know if you have decided to evacuate your home by calling 01522 787034."

Emergency services have been working though the night are at at the scene to support residents when they awake.

The Royal Air Force continues to use their Chinook helicopter to drop sand and ballast to try and fill the breach in the River Steeping.

All agencies are working hard to clear water from the area.

Anglian Water have confirmed that the water is safe to drink, but please don’t enter flood water. It may be deeper than you think or contain sharp objects.

The latest flood information is available at gov.uk/flood. To sign up for free flood warnings call 0345 988 1188.

The Embassy Centre in Skegness remains open for those needing to be evacuated, with the swimming pool offering its showers to those who need them.

Blankets and food had been donated by the public and local organisations and businesses in a massive community effort to support those affected.