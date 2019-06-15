WAINFLEET FLOODING: If you live here you must evacuate...

Linconshire Police have announced more homes are being evacuated in spite of the breach in the River Steeping that caused flooding being plugged.
This morning they warned the repair remains a weak point and there is now a significant additional risk further along the same bank.
The statement reads: "A decision has been taken to evacuate the properties surrounding Wainfleet for today, and potentially tonight, while further repair work is done on the south side of the bank.
"Residents of the following postcodes should self-evacuate to friends, family or the Richmond School in Skegness. (Richmond Drive, PE25 3SH).
"Thank you and please do take this seriously"
Significant numbers of emergency services personnel will be on the ground sharing this message.
Residents living in Wainfleet itself need to think how they can evacuate if required.
Those leaving their property need to turn off their electric if safe to do so and take medicine, pets, phone chargers, and essential items with them.
If you need help evacuating, please call 01522 787034.
Here are the locations:
PE24 4AA
PE24 4AB
PE24 4AD
PE24 4AE
PE24 4AL
PE24 4AN
PE24 4AQ
PE24 4AR
PE24 4AW
PE24 4BG
PE24 4BN
PE24 4BQ
PE24 4DD
PE24 4DQ
PE24 4DS
PE24 4DT
PE24 4EH
PE24 4EJ
PE24 4ET
PE24 4JE
PE24 4JF
PE24 4LG
PE24 4LH
PE24 4LN
PE24 4LP
PE24 4LS
PE24 4LW
PE24 4LX
PE24 4LY
PE24 4LZ
PE24 4NA
PE24 4NB
PE24 4NY
PE24 4PA
PE24 4PB
PE24 4PD
PE24 4PG
PE24 4PX
PE24 4QJ
PE24 4QX
PE24 4QY
PE24 4SZ
PE244AB
PE244AD
PE244AE
PE244AL
PE244AN
PE244AQ
PE244AR
PE244AW
PE244BN
PE244DD
PE244DS
PE244DT
PE244GA
PE244JE
PE244LG
PE244LN
PE244LP
PE244LR
PE244LS
PE244LX
PE244LY
PE244PA
PE244PX
PE244Q