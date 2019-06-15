TRAIN TRAVEL: Disruptions continue on line between Boston and Skegness

The East Midlands Trains service from Nottingham to Skegness. continues to face disruptions following the floods at Wainfleet.
This morning they tweeted a further photograph showing the extent of the damage along the line after Wainfllet was flooded when the River Steeping burst its banks.
They said: "Disruption continues on our Nottingham-Skegness route because of flooding. Rail replacement buses run Boston - Skegness.
"@networkrail are working to assess the damage and recover the service safely."
For updates, please visit their website here;
Stagecoach resumed their Service 56 from Lincoln to Skegness on Thursday through Hundleby, High Toynton, Raithby and all stops in Horncastle.