TRAIN TRAVEL: Disruption remains for commuters travelling to coast

An aerial view of Wainfllet showing flooding on the train line.
An aerial view of Wainfllet showing flooding on the train line.

East Midlands Trains reports there are still disruptions on their service from Nottingham to Skegness.

This morning they tweeted a photograph showing the extent of the damage along the line after Wainfllet was flooded when the River Steeping burst its banks.

Train services continue to be disrupted.

Train services continue to be disrupted.

However, there is a bus service running between Boston and Skegness.

The tweet said: "#EMTUpdate Disruption continues on our Nottingham-Skegness route due to flooding.

"A rail replacement bus service runs Boston- Skegness whilst it is safe to do so.

"We strongly advise against travelling to/from Skegness."

For updates, please visit their website here;

Stagecoach resumed their Service 56 from Lincoln to Skegness on Thursday through Hundleby, High Toynton, Raithby and all stops in Horncastle.