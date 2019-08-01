Skegness road improvements to start in September

'Essential' improvements along a road in Skegness will start on Monday, September 9.

The total programme of works on Castleton Boulevard - including carriageway resurfacing, footway replacement and pedestrian crossing enhancements - is expected to last for fifteen weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

Diversion route - Castleton Boulevard.

The works will be carried out in three separate phases.

Counr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "These improvements are absolutely essential, as the carriageway and footways along Castleton Boulevard have reached the end of their serviceable life and need to be replaced.

"While we're on-site, we'll also be installing a new uncontrolled pedestrian crossing location while improving seven others along the road – a job that will enhance safety for residents and visitors once complete.

"These works are part of an ongoing programme of improvements in Skegness that serves to enhance the area for residents and visitors alike.

Diversion route North Parade..

"In addition to carrying out the works out of season when the roads are quieter, we also intend to keep disruption to a minimum for businesses and residents by maintaining access as far as reasonably practicable.

"However, we're mindful that bad weather as we head into winter can sometimes delay the completion of roadworks, so we ask everyone to remain patient and bear with us if this happens."

PHASE ONE – Monday 9 September to Friday 18 October

Full 24/7 road closure on Castleton Boulevard, between Roman Bank and Park Avenue

Signed diversion route via Grand Parade to Lumley Road to A52 Roman Bank, and vice versa.

PHASE 2 – Saturday 19 October to Sunday 3 November

Lane closures on Castleton Boulevard, from Roman Bank to the North Parade mini-roundabout

Phase Three – Monday 4 November to Friday 20 December

Full 24/7 road closure on Castleton Boulevard, between Roman Bank and North Parade

Signed diversion route via Grand Parade to Lumley Road to A52 Roman Bank, and vice versa

The North Parade mini roundabout will also be fully closed for three weeks, from Monday 4 November to Friday 22 November; this includes 100m north and south of the mini-roundabout along North Parade

The signed diversion route during this time will be via Grand Parade to Lumley Road to A52 Roman Bank to Seaview Lane, and vice versa

* For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

