Poacher Line which brings visitors to Skegness shortlisted for national awards

Unsung heroes of the community rail world including Skegness have been short-listed for eight awards.

The ACoRP industry awards will be taking place in Telford on Thursday, October 3, to recognise hard work and dedication.

The Lincolnshire's Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership has been short-listed for the Small Project Award for working with the Rotary Club of Skegness to teach rail safety to primary schools, who then created artwork for the station. The project also saw the installation of a defibrillator at the station.

Also shortlisted in the Photo and Video Competition category is a video produced by students from St George's Academy on the development of 'The Wall' in Skegness, which was turned into a piece of urban art. This category is decided through a public vote

Kaye Robinson, Community Rail Partnership Officer, said "It's great that so many of our projects are getting recognition.

"We've worked with some wonderful organisations, who have helped make a real difference to the Poacher Line, and their success deserves to be celebrated.

"We now need your support in getting the video by St George's Academy named the winner of the Photo and Video Competition. Please go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CRA19-pvc and give 'The Wall' your vote.

"We'll be keeping our fingers crossed over the next few weeks and look forward to the announcement of the winners in October."

For more on the Poacher Line, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/poacherline