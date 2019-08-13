Improvements to Gunby roundabout near Skegness set for next month

Night-time resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on each leg of Gunby Roundabout will start next month.

The works, which also include a 1km stretch of the eastbound A158, will start on Monday, September 9, and is expected to last for eight weeks, subject to suitable weather conditions.

It will be carried out in phases, with closures in place from 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

In addition to road closures at various points of the roundabout during the works, lane closures will also be in place on the dualled sections of A158.

Access for emergency vehicles, residents and businesses will be maintained at all times, as far reasonably practicable.

Karen Cassar, assistant director highways, said: "Gunby is an essential part of the route to Skegness and the county's coast from the west.

"Over the years, the condition of the road surface at each of its legs has considerably deteriorated. So, once the summer holidays are over, we'll be rebuilding each leg of the roundabout so that people's journeys are smoother and safer.

"These works will inevitably cause some disruption, but we'll be doing everything we can to keep it to a minimum, including working overnight so that people using the roundabout in the day aren't affected.

"We ask for your continued patience while they are carried out."

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.