Fire crews help communities overnight due to flooding fears

Emergency services have been working through the night helping families affected by flooding.

Louth and Spilsby fire crews have been in the Great Steeping area following the River Steeping bursting its banks.

Louth Fire Station tweeted: "Our swift water rescue crew are still on scene assisting with other crews in the Great Steeping area working in the fast flowing flood water due to the river busting its banks."

Lincs Fire and Rescue‏ have dealt with 71 calls overnight, with 31 being attended to assist residents concerned about flood water.