Fire crew helps with clear-up at Wainfleet

Firefighters from Skegness have been helping with a clear up operation after yesterday's floods in Wainfleet.

This afternoon they tweeted pictures where homes in the River Steeping catchment had been flooded.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue in Wainfleet.

The post said: "After a busy day pumping out flood water yesterday for Skegness on-call crew, we have been sent to Wainfleet today.

"This is to assist residence with salvage of internal property and sand bagging to prevent flood water entering the properties.

"There is a lot of on going jobs around the east of the county and we are assisting everyone best we can with the assistance of the local community. #teamwork #communityspirit."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue in Wainfleet.

Waterproof boots coming in very useful.